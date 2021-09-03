Estás leyendo: Las 'influencers' LGBTI Devermut denuncian haber sido expulsadas de una discoteca de Conil "por bolleras"

Público
Público

Las 'influencers' LGBTI Devermut denuncian haber sido expulsadas de una discoteca de Conil "por bolleras"

Marta Cillán y Sara Giménez, al frente de una comunidad que busca dar visibilidad a las mujeres lesbianas, graban cómo fueron echadas de una discoteca entre manotazos e insultos.

Devermut
Las 'influencers' y activistas por los derechos LGBTI Devermut. @devermut / INSTAGRAM

Madrid

Marta Cillán y Sara Giménez son Devermut, una comunidad feminista y LGTBI que cuenta con más de 800.000 seguidores. Su labor consiste, precisamente, en visibilizar la realidad de muchas mujeres lesbianas. Una labor a la que, a tenor de lo vivido la pasada noche en Conil, le queda mucho recorrido por delante.

Ocurrió, según denuncian las concernidas a través de sus redes, en el club nocturno La Luna, situado en Conil de la Frontera. "Nos acaban de echar de @lalunaconil por bolleras, literal", denunciaban de forma escueta en su cuenta de Instagram. Y a continuación, una ristra de stories que rezuman 'LGTBIfobia'. Manotazos que lindan con la agresión por el simple hecho de querer de otro modo. 

"Después de besarnos y tener a 200 maromos mirando, hemos avisado a los porteros y lo que han hecho es decirnos que quizá habíamos bebido demasiado. Un portero bajito fuertote mazado ha intentado pegarnos, el nivel ha sido fuertote", denunciaban en redes.

Cuesta imaginar que este tipo de actuaciones sigan ocurriendo en pleno 2021. 
"Estas cosas nos pasan cada día a la comunidad LGBT. No nos habían echado nunca de una discoteca", lamentaban en uno de sus stories. Sin pretenderlo, las Devermut ya tienen un ejemplo práctico de lo mucho que queda por hacer.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público