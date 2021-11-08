Investigan la paliza a un joven en València por parte de un grupo de diez neonazis

València
La Fiscalía de Delitos de Odio de València ha abierto diligencias de investigación tras la denuncia presentada por un joven que fue víctima de una paliza perpetrada por un grupo de neonazis.
Los hechos ocurrieron este domingo en la calle Serpis, situada en el barrio valenciano de Algirós. El joven agredido fue increpado por uno de los agresores a causa del lema de su camiseta, en la que se podía leer "working class" ("clase obrera").
A continuación, y con la cara tapada, este sujeto le propinó un primer golpe e inició una paliza a la que se sumaron otras nueve personas, todas ellas cubiertas con gorras y bragas para no ser identificados, según ha informado la Fiscalía.
Tras refugiarse en un bar cercano, el joven acudió a un centro médico donde recibió atención de las lesiones recibidas. La víctima, que cuenta con 22 años de edad, ha denunciado los hechos en la Fiscalía de Delitos de Odio de València, que ha abierto diligencias.
La fiscal delegada de delitos de odio en Valencia, Susana Gisbert, ha señalado que las diligencias acabarán en un juzgado de instrucción al existir un parte médico con lesiones.
