Jordi Pujol, ingresado por una arritmia cardiaca en el Hospital de Barcelona

El expresidente de la Generalitat, de 91 años, permanece hospitalizado aunque la arritmia no es grave. Este viernes le harán "una breve operación ambulatoria" y se prevé que el sábado le den el alta.

El expresidente de la Generalitat de Catalunya, Jordi Pujol, tras asistir el 7 de octubre de 2018 al velatorio de Montserrat Caballé en Barcelona.
El expresidente de la Generalitat de Catalunya, Jordi Pujol, tras asistir el 7 de octubre de 2018 al velatorio de Montserrat Caballé en Barcelona.- Pau Barrena/AFP

El expresidente de la Generalitat de Catalunya Jordi Pujol fue ingresado este jueves en el Hospital de Barcelona por una arritmia cardiaca, han explicado fuentes cercanas a su persona.

Según ha avanzado La Vanguardia, el que fuera presidente de la Generalitat durante 23 años, que tiene actualmente 91 años, permanece hospitalizado aunque la arritmia no es grave.

Las fuentes consultadas explican que a Pujol se le ha detectado una fibrilación auricular paroxística, y que este viernes le harán "una breve operación ambulatoria".

Además, aseguran que es una afección propia de la edad "en una situación de cansancio, ya que llevaba unos días con bastante actividad".

Se prevé que el expresidente de la Generalitat reciba, en principio, el alta hospitalaria el sábado y pueda volver a casa.

Jordi Pujol fue el fundador de la extinta Convergència Democràtica de Catalunya (CDC) y está casado con Marta Ferrusola, con la que tuvo siete hijos.

