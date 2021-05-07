Estás leyendo: El juez Pedraz archiva la causa contra Marta Ferrusola por su estado de salud

Público
CASO PUJOL

El juez Pedraz archiva la causa contra Marta Ferrusola por su estado de salud

Ferrusola pidió hace unos meses ser eximida de esta causa, debido a la demencia que sufre. 

La mujer del expresidente de la Generalitat Jordi Pujol, Marta Ferrusola /EFE
La mujer del expresidente de la Generalitat Jordi Pujol, Marta Ferrusola /EFE.

El juez de la Audiencia Nacional Santiago Pedraz ha archivado el caso, por motivos de salud, para Marta Ferrusola, que evitará así ir a juicio junto a su marido, el expresidente catalán Jordi Pujol, y sus siete hijos por delitos como organización criminal o asociación ilícita y blanqueo de capitales.

Ferrusola pidió hace unos meses ser eximida de esta causa, conocida como caso Pujol, debido a la demencia que sufre, solicitud que ahora ha atendido el juez en un auto donde archiva las actuaciones contra ella.

Con esta decisión, Ferrusola evita así sentarse en el banquillo de los acusados junto a su familia, a quien la Audiencia Nacional avaló recientemente juzgar por los mencionados delitos, entre los que también se encuentran el delito contra la Hacienda Pública y falsedad documentad. 

