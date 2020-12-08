Estás leyendo: La Justicia condena a Renfe a pagar 12.500 euros a un trabajador y a CGT por vulnerar el derecho a huelga

La Justicia condena a Renfe a pagar 12.500 euros a un trabajador y a CGT por vulnerar el derecho a huelga

La sentencia, contra la que cabe recurso en el Supremo, obliga a Renfe a pagar 6.251 euros a un maquinista y otros 6.251 euros al sindicato CGT como indemnización por "daños morales" tras vulnerar el derecho a huelga en una protesta convocada por el sindicato en 2018.

Un tren de Renfe.- RENFE

MADRID

PÚBLICO

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya ha condenado a Renfe a pagar 6.251 euros a un maquinista y otros 6.251 euros al sindicato CGT como indemnización por "daños morales" tras vulnerar el derecho a huelga del trabajador en una protesta convocada por el sindicato en 2018.

La Justicia ha estimado parcialmente el recurso de CGT y del trabajador que obliga a la empresa pública a pagar una indemnización por daños morales, según ha informado eldiario.es. Renfe, por su parte, ha adelantado que recurrirá la sentencia ante el Tribunal Supremo. 

Los hechos sucedieron en julio de 2018. El trabajador denuncia que la empresa dispuso de unos servicios mínimos que era "ficticios o innecesarios, con la finalidad de que no pudiera ejercer el derecho de huelga ese día, vulnerando así el derecho fundamental".

La empresa pública considera, por su parte, que no existió tal vulneración ya que al trabajador no se le había asignado ningún servicio y sí un tren para que regresara a su localidad de residencia. 

La Justicia consideró, en primera instancia, que sí había existido vulneración del derecho a huelga por parte de Renfe, pero no consideró necesaria una indemnización.

Sin embargo, el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya sí ha entendido que tanto el trabajador como el sindicato convocante tenían derecho a una indemnización de 6.251 euros cada uno por daños morales derivados de la violación del derecho a huelga. 

