Las 'lágrimas de San Lorenzo' podrán verse a partir del domingo hasta el martes

El momento más álgido para ver las Perseidas coincidirá con las noches de los días 11 al 13, y también podría alargarse hasta el 24 de agosto.

Una mujer observa la lluvia de perseidas en el cielo de Macedonia | Reuters

Las 'Perseidas', conocidas también como las 'Lágrimas de San Lorenzo', podrán verse a partir de la madrugada de este domingo y hasta el martes 13 de agosto, en el que será su momento más álgido.

Aunque esta lluvia de estrellas se puede ver desde el 17 de julio, el momento más álgido para ver las Perseidas coincidirá con las noches de los días 11 al 13, y también podría alargarse hasta el 24 de agosto.

El portal tiempo.com ha elaborado una serie de recomendaciones para contemplar la lluvia de estrellas, como desplazarse a un lugar oscuro, lejos de la contaminación lumínica de las ciudades, o evitar sitios con muchos árboles, edificios o montañas que restan visibilidad, así como mirar en la dirección opuesta a la luna.

Estas noches el cielo presentará muchas nubes medias y altas que complicarán un poco la observación; en la vertiente cantábrica la nubosidad será más compacta e incluso se registrarán algunas precipitaciones. El domingo por la noche el cielo permanecerá cubierto de nuevo a orillas del Cantábrico y en el cuadrante noreste peninsular.

En el resto predominarán los grandes claros, lo que permitirá disfrutar de las 'Perseidas' con mayor nitidez. Lunes y martes solo depararán nubes en los extremos norte y este de la Península Ibérica.

Las 'Lágrimas de San Lorenzo' son partículas de hielo y polvo de un tamaño ínfimo, provenientes de la cola del cometa '109P/Swift-Tuttle'. Cada año la Tierra cruza la estela y una parte de los fragmentos rocosos entran en nuestra atmósfera generando la lluvia de estrellas. Se estima que las moléculas se disuelven a unos 100 kilómetros sobre la superficie terrestre, muy lejos del observador.

fricción con los gases atmosféricos calcinan y vaporizan los meteoros que emiten un gran destello en cuestión de fracciones de segundo.

