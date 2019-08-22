Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Listeriosis Cantabria Un muerto en Cantabria por listeriosis, aunque sin relación con el brote de Andalucía

Se trata de un hombre de 62 años que padecía múltiples patologías graves, lo que "ha condicionado una evolución desfavorable del paciente", explica Sanidad.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La bacteria de la listeria, a vista de microscopio.-CDC/ELIZABETH WHITE/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

La bacteria de la listeria, a vista de microscopio.-CDC/ELIZABETH WHITE/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Un hombre de 62 años, diagnosticado de listeriosis, ha fallecido la pasada noche en el Hospital Sierrallana de Torrelavega (Cantabria), un caso que no guarda ninguna relación con el brote originado en Andalucía ya que no consumió carne contaminada.

La Consejería de Sanidad informa en una nota de prensa de que el hombre ingresó por un cuadro febril y presentaba múltiples patologías graves, lo que "ha condicionado una evolución desfavorable del paciente".

Fuentes de este departamento señalan que en el hospital le hicieron los pertinentes análisis y dio positivo en listeriosis.

La Dirección General de Salud Pública destaca que este caso "no guarda ninguna relación con el brote de listeriosis originado en Andalucía por el consumo de carne mechada".

Salud Pública explica que la listeriosis es una enfermedad infecciosa cuya principal vía de transmisión es alimentaria, por contaminación de alimentos elaborados en los que se hubiera producido alguna alteración en la producción, como un inadecuado tratamiento térmico, un fallo en la cadena de frío, o defectos de envasado y/o transporte.

La Dirección General añade que en la mayoría de los casos se trata de una infección leve y que con frecuencia "pasa desapercibida para la población sana".

Las formas más graves (sepsis y meningitis), afectan a pacientes pluripatológicos e inmunodeprimidos, lo que condiciona que en algunas ocasiones, en los últimos años, se haya registrado algún fallecimiento en pacientes con esta enfermedad.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad