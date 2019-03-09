Localizan los cuerpos sin vida de los alpinistas Nardi y Ballard en el Nangar Parbat

El equipo de búsqueda del montañero español Alex Txikon ha confirmado el hallazgo de los cadáveres del italiano Daniele Nardi y el británico Tom Ballard, los alpinistas desaparecidos desde el 24 de febrero en la montaña Nangar Parbat, en Pakistán.
Los equipos de rescate trataban de localizar desde hace más de una semana a los montañeros, sin embargo, hace tres días anunciaron la suspensión de las labores de búsqueda y la partida del español Alex Txikon, involucrado en la misión de rescate, hacia el K2.
"Con gran tristeza informo de que la búsqueda de Daniele Nardi y Tom Ballard ha acabado al confirmar Alex Txikon y el equipo de búsqueda que las siluetas avistadas en el Mummery a unos 5.900 metros son las de Daniele y Tom. RIP.", informó en su cuenta de Twitter el embajador italiano en Islamabad, Stefano Pontecorvo. Se refiere a las siluetas avistadas por telescopio desde el campo base por el propio Txikon.
Nardi y Ballard desaparecieron hace diez días a 6.250 metros en Nanga Parbat, de 8.125 metros, cuando trataban de hacer cima por el peligroso espolón Mummer y los equipos les buscaban por la ruta Kinshofer, con la esperanza de que la hubiesen usado para descender por las cuerdas fijas de la pared.
De acuerdo con el secretario del Club Alpino, "Alex (Txikon) quiso volar sobre el espolón Mummery para tener una vista aérea pero no se pudo ver nada" y "ahora se ha ido al K2 (8.611 m)", la segunda montaña más alta del mundo después del Everest y donde pretende convertirse en el primero en hacer cima en invierno. El vasco se encontraba en Pakistán para intentar esa hazaña cuando recibió la noticia de las desapariciones.
La "montaña de la muerte"
Nanga Parbat es conocida como la "montaña de la muerte" por los 80 alpinistas que han muerto en sus laderas desde el primer intento por escalarla en 1895, algo que logró por primera vez el austríaco Hermann Bulh en 1953.
La montaña tiene una pared de 4.000 metros que escalar, lo que supone uno de los mayores retos en un monte en el que además son frecuentes las avalanchas.
