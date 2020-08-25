Madrid pondrá 6.000 cámaras en las aulas para que los alumnos puedan seguir las clases desde casa

La Comunidad de Madrid comprará más de 6.000 cámaras para ponerlas en las aulas y que se puedan seguir las clases desde casa, así como 70.000 ordenadores para alumnos y profesores, según han adelantado a Europa Press fuentes del Gobierno regional. Además, el presupuesto de limpieza de los colegios se incrementará en 15 millones de euros, y la Comunidad comprará 700.000 litros de gel hidroalcohólico.
Estas medidas se enmarcan en la estrategia de vuelta al colegio de la Comunidad de Madrid que va a presentar este martes la presidenta regional, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, junto a los consejeros de Sanidad y de Educación y Juventud, Enrique Ruiz Escudero y Enrique Ossorio, respectivamente.
En el plan la presencialidad será "masiva" pero combinándola con la enseñanza telemática en el caso de los estudiantes de Secundaria y Bachillerato para evitar contagios por coronavirus. El Gobierno regional tiene previsto, además, contratar hasta 8.500 profesores más si la crisis sanitaria se complica.
Sindicatos llaman a la huelga
La demora en la presentación del plan autonómico para la vuelta al colegio, a poco más de una semana del inicio de las clases, ha provocado críticas por inacción por parte de padres, madres y sindicatos. Además, CCOO, UGT, CGT y STEM han convocado huelga los días de inicio de las clases en los distintos niveles: el viernes 4 de septiembre en escuelas infantiles; el martes 8 en Infantil, Primaria y Centros de Educación Especial, y el miércoles 9 en institutos y Formación Profesional.
Ricardo Marchando, responsable de educación pública del sindicato UGT, explica a Público que con esta propuesta "se intenta sustituir cámaras por profesores".
Marchado considera que esta semipresencialidad es un "semiengaño", ya que hay etapas que van a tener que combinar una parte presencial y otra telemática. También ha destacado que hay alumnos para los que la presencialidad es esencial.
"La comunidad no se quiere comprometer con el gasto en la educación. Hay que invertir en educación", ha sentenciado.
