La Policía Local de Granada ha denunciado a una discoteca de la capital después de que mostrara un caballo en una fiesta, para lo cual no contaba con la autorización pertinente.
Así lo han indicado fuentes de la Policía Local de Granada, en relación a unos hechos que sucedieron en la noche del pasado lunes, cuando, según ha informado el diario Granada Hoy, algunos asistentes avisaron de la aparición del equino blanco en el escenario, el cual no habría sufrido ningún tipo de maltrato.
En su cuenta oficial de Twitter, la Policía Local de Granada ha resaltado que, entre sus funciones, también está la de velar "por el bienestar y por los derechos de los animales".
Desde Policía Local de Granada, también velamos por el bienestar y por los derechos de los animales.— Cuenta Oficial Policía Local Granada (@Gr_PoliciaLocal) September 3, 2019
Policía Local denuncia a la Mae West por exhibir un caballo en la discoteca. https://t.co/dUxTa4WePI vía @granadahoy
Policía Local ☎092.
El caballo, que iba provisto de herraduras de goma para no tropezar sobre el escenario, se encontraba bajo la custodia de tres personas. Sin embargo, tal y como pudo comprobar la Policía Local, los presentes no disponían de los pertinentes permisos para llevar a cabo dicha performance.
