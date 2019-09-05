Público
Maltrato animal La Policía Local de Granada denuncia a una discoteca por exhibir a un caballo en una fiesta sin autorización

Los responsables del local no disponían de los permisos necesarios. El animal, que se encontraba bajo la custodia de tres personas, iba provisto de unas herraduras de goma para evitar tropezar sobre el escenario en el que se encontraba.

Una pareja se hace una foto junto al caballo en el interior de la discoteca Mae West de Granada.- FACEBOOK

La Policía Local de Granada ha denunciado a una discoteca de la capital después de que mostrara un caballo en una fiesta, para lo cual no contaba con la autorización pertinente.

Así lo han indicado fuentes de la Policía Local de Granada, en relación a unos hechos que sucedieron en la noche del pasado lunes, cuando, según ha informado el diario Granada Hoy, algunos asistentes avisaron de la aparición del equino blanco en el escenario, el cual no habría sufrido ningún tipo de maltrato.

En su cuenta oficial de Twitter, la Policía Local de Granada ha resaltado que, entre sus funciones, también está la de velar "por el bienestar y por los derechos de los animales".

El caballo, que iba provisto de herraduras de goma para no tropezar sobre el escenario, se encontraba bajo la custodia de tres personas. Sin embargo, tal y como pudo comprobar la Policía Local, los presentes no disponían de los pertinentes permisos para llevar a cabo dicha performance.

