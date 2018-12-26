Un hombre de unos treinta años agredió a dos mujeres el día de Navidad en el puerto deportivo de Sanxenxo, según han informado a La Voz de Galicia las víctimas y testigos del ataque.
"Apestáis a sangre de regla", dijo el individuo a las mujeres a las que también llamó "putas". Al escuchar los insultos, una de las mujeres decidió contestarle. "¿Estás de coña?. Vete", le dijo. En ese momento el agresor le dio una bofetada a una de ellas. El golpe fue tan fuerte que le hizo perder el equilibrio. Después de la bofetada una de las amigas de la agredida le preguntó: "¿Tú crees que es normal pegarle a una chica?". Él le respondió con otro golpe.
Después las chicas y resto de testigos comenzaron a perseguir al agresor. Fue entonces cuando dijo: "Si a los de La Manada no les pasó nada, a mí por pegaros unas hostias a vosotras, menos".
Tanto las mujeres como el individuo han puesto una denuncia por agresión. Las víctimas declaran no haber recibido una correcta atención médica la noche del suceso. Ahora confiesan seguir sin poder dormir desde lo ocurrido.
Una de los testigos fue Sandra Fernández Agraso, la candidata del Bloque Nacionalista Gallego de Sanxenxo. Ese mismo día Fernández relató en su perfil de Facebook cómo vivió los hechos. "Piden que denunciemos, pero cuando lo haces te hacen sentir mal por hacerlo. Solo nos hacen caso cuando aparecemos muertas", asegura en el post.
