Marruecos recupera una veintena de cuerpos de migrantes en el Atlántico

Rabat
Una embarcación que se dirigía a Canarias con 86 personas, entre ellas 36 mujeres y 13 niñas, habría naufragado frente a la costa de Marruecos. Según esta información, difundida por la activista Helena Maleno a través de su cuenta de Twitter, la marina marroquí habría rescatado del mar unos 22 cadáveres.
Los cuerpos sin vida han sido trasladados a la morgue, se trata de 21 mujeres y una niña de dos años que, según Maleno, "nació en Nador, ciudad a la que llegó su mamá embarazada tras huir de su país". "Sus historias son las muchas mujeres y niñas que están perdiendo la vida en la frontera española", ha añadido la activista.
Efectivos de la Marina Real marroquí han recuperado los cuerpos en las aguas atlánticas de Dajla, en el extremo sur del Sahara Occidental, tras el naufragio de su patera.
Maleno ha indicado que los restos mortales podrían ser de migrantes que salieron el pasado lunes en una embarcación desde las playas de Dajla con 86 personas y que está desaparecida. Familiares de sus tripulantes han explicado a la ONG Caminando Fronteras que algunos de los cadáveres encontrados se corresponden con las personas que iban a bordo de esa patera.
Según los últimos datos del Ministerio de Interior español, más de 16.500 migrantes llegaron a España de manera irregular durante los siete primeros meses de 2021, 5.409 más que en el mismo periodo de 2020 (un 48,4% más) y la mayoría lo hicieron por vía marítima, más de 15.000, en cerca de un millar de embarcaciones.
