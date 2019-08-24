La alcaldesa de París, la gaditana Anne Hidalgo, ha inaugurado un mural de homenaje a La Nueve, la compañía de republicanos españoles encuadrada en las Fuerzas Francesas Libres que encabezó la entrada de tropas con la que comenzó el final de la ocupación nazi de la capital gala, el 24 de agosto de 1944.

"Es cierto que es muy conmovedor encontrarse aquí 75 años después", ha destacado Hidalgo, que ha recordado que ella misma es "la niega de republicanos españoles". En el acto han ondeado multitud de banderas españolas republicanas y de la CNT.

La historia ha dado un "regalo extraordinario a estos combatientes por la libertad que ya no tenían patria", ha destacado Hidalgo, que ha recordado así que la victoria no estuvo exenta de amargura. Querían "volver y liberar también su país, pero eso no pasó".

El mural homenaje a La Nueve en París. EP

En el homenaje han participado además la ministra de Justicia, Dolores Delgado, y la secretaria de Estado de la España Global, Irene Lozano, que además han inaugurado el parque Federica Montseny, dedicado a la memoria de la que fuera la primera mujer ministra de España, y una de las primeras de Europa, y que fue una de las víctimas del exilio acogida por Francia.

"Este homenaje a los republicanos que liberaron París forma parte de nuestra memoria. Es un honor celebrar el 75 aniversario de la liberación de esta ciudad a manos de españoles", ha destacado la ministra en declaraciones a RNE.

El mural se encuentra en un edificio de apartamentos del Distrito Trece de la capital, por donde entró La Nueve cinco días después de la sublevación iniciada por la Resistencia francesa apoyada por la Policía y civiles. Las fuerzas alemanas se rindieron al día siguiente de la entrada de La Nueve.

