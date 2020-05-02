Estás leyendo: Millicom rompe el acuerdo para comprar la filial de Telefónica en Costa Rica

Millicom rompe el acuerdo para comprar la filial de Telefónica en Costa Rica

El operador de telefonía móvil con sede en Luxemburgo no dio un motivo para su decisión de abandonar el acuerdo y tampoco detalló qué aprobaciones de los reguladores estaban pendientes.

MADRID

Actualizado:

Nathan Allen/Reuters

Millicom International Cellular dijo el sábado que se retirará de un acuerdo por 570 millones de dólares para comprar el negocio de Telefónica en Costa Rica, creando un dolor de cabeza para la compañía española que busca concentrar su atención en sus mercados principales en Europa y Brasil.

Millicom dijo que Telefónica no consiguió la aprobación de los reguladores para que la venta se realizara antes del 1 de mayo, lo que le dio el derecho a retirarse del acuerdo.

El operador de telefonía móvil con sede en Luxemburgo no dio un motivo para su decisión de abandonar el acuerdo y tampoco detalló qué aprobaciones estaban pendientes, pero dijo que se defendería vigorosamente de cualquier acción legal que presente Telefónica.

La compañía española declinó comentar la decisión de Millicom.

Previamente en la semana, Telefónica había dicho que todas las condiciones necesarias para cerrar el acuerdo se habían cumplido y que demandaría si Millicom no honraba lo pactado.

El diario de negocios El Financiero de Costa Rica citó al gobierno diciendo que había entregado las autorizaciones necesarias.

La unidad de Costa Rica formaba parte de un paquete mayor de operaciones en Centroamérica, que también incluye las de Panamá y Nicaragua, que Telefónica acordó vender a Millicom en febrero de 2019 por 1.650 millones de dólares. Los otros elementos de la venta no fueron afectados por la decisión sobre Costa Rica.

Telefónica anunció en noviembre un plan de reorganización para generar 2.000 millones de euros (2.200 millones de dólares) en ingresos adicionales al año al escindir una mayor cantidad de sus negocios en América Latina y concentrarse en sus principales mercados en España, Reino Unido, Brasil y Alemania.

