El ministro principal de Gibraltar, Fabian Picardo, ha asegurado que se ha alcanzado un acuerdo con el Gobierno de España en torno al papel de Gibraltar en el pacto de retirada de Reino Unido de la Unión Europea durante una reunión celebrada este viernes en Madrid con las autoridades españolas.
"Hemos trabajado muy duro y, de hecho, hemos alcanzado un acuerdo con los colegas españoles con respecto al papel de Gibraltar en el proceso de retirada... de buena fe", ha asegurado Picardo, en una entrevista con la radio de la BBC.
"Hemos trabajado juntos y hemos cumplido", ha señalado el ministro principal gibraltareño, antes de añadir que España no ha usado ningún "veto" para llevar Gibraltar a la mesa de negociación. "Si (el acuerdo de retirada) se abriera para una coma o un punto sobre Gibraltar, se reabriría para cualquiera de los otros temas", ha señalado Picardo.
