Público
Público

Muere un hombre en Estepona en un tiroteo con la Policía

Un vecino llamó al 112 alertado tras escuchar diversos tiros.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen de archivo de un coche de la Policía Nacional.

Imagen de archivo de un coche de la Policía Nacional.

Un hombre ha fallecido en la tarde de este lunes en la localidad malagueña de Estepona, en concreto en la zona de Cancelada, durante una actuación policial, en la que los agentes han tenido que repeler una acción con arma de fuego, según han confirmado fuentes policiales.

Los hechos han sucedido sobre las 17.15 horas, según han señalado desde el Servicio de Emergencias 112 Andalucía, cuando recibieron la llamada de un particular diciendo que había escuchado tiros y muchos ruidos.

En ese momento se dio aviso a la Policía Nacional y a los servicios sanitarios del 061, que cuando llegaron ya no pudieron asistir a la persona porque estaba fallecida, han indicado desde el 112.

Según ha apuntado la Policía Nacional, en una actuación policial con investigación abierta, en la que agentes han tenido que repeler una acción con arma de fuego, ha resultado abatido el autor de los disparos, que ha fallecido.

Etiquetas