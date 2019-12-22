Muere una joven de 22 años de un disparo de caza accidental en Madrid

Una joven de 22 años ha muerto este domingo de un disparo de caza accidental en un paraje del municipio madrileño de Valdemanco cercano a la M-633, según una portavoz de Emergencias Comunidad de Madrid 112.
Sobre las 16:30 horas de este domingo el 112 recibió el aviso de que una persona que se encontraba de caza había recibido un disparo de forma accidental en un paraje de monte bajo de difícil acceso.
Al llegar al lugar del accidente, los sanitarios del Servicio de Urgencia Médica de la Comunidad de Madrid (Summa 112) han confirmado que se trataba de una mujer de 22 años que se encontraba en parada cardiorrespiratoria a consecuencia de una herida por arma de fuego en el tórax.
Los sanitarios del Summa 112 le han realizado maniobras de reanimación cardiopulmonar avanzada durante veinte minutos, tras las cuales han confirmado el fallecimiento, según la jefa de guardia del Summa 112, Ester Armela.
Al lugar también se han desplazado familiares de la víctima que han sido atendidos por un equipo de psicólogos del Summa 112.
En las tareas de apoyo, han participado agentes forestales y bomberos de la Comunidad de Madrid, así como personal del Ayuntamiento de Valdemanco.
