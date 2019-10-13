Un paracaidista de 35 años vecino de Badalona (Barcelona) murió el sábado tras precipitarse a la presa del pantano de Llosa del Cavall en Navès (Lleida) y caer al agua, han informado los Mossos d'Esquadra a Europa Press.
Alrededor de las 9.30 horas del sábado, los agentes recibieron el aviso de que una persona había caído al agua del pantano, tras lo cual se detuvo la presa e iniciaron la búsqueda con agentes de la unidad subacuática y Bombers de la Generalitat.
El cadáver fue hallado alrededor de las 20.00 horas y los Mossos d'Esquadra han abierto una investigación para averiguar si la caída fue o no accidental, si el paracaídas llegó a desplegarse o no y si la víctima tenía alguna relación con una empresa de deportes de riesgo que opera en la zona.
