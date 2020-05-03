Mueren cuatro españoles en un accidente de avioneta en Bolivia cuando iban a ser repatriados por la covid-19

madrid
Seis personas han muerto, entre ellas cuatro españoles, en un accidente de avioneta que ha tenido lugar este sábado durante un vuelo humanitario de repatriación cerca de la ciudad boliviana de Trinidad.
Según ha informado la Fuerza Aérea Boliviana (BAV) en un comunicado, entre los fallecidos se encuentran dos militares y cuatro pasajeros españoles que iban a ser repatriados en una avioneta que se dirigía a la ciudad de Santa Cruz.
"La aeronave sufrió un accidente al transportar ciudadanos españoles para repatriación y muestras de covid-19, en ruta Trinidad-Santa Cruz. Lamentablemente toda la tripulación a bordo perdió la vida", han indicado en el comunicado.
El director regional de la Administración de Aeropuertos y Servicios Auxiliares a la Navegación Aérea de Bolivia, David Pedraza, ha explicado que uno de los pasajeros ha fallecido cuando estaba siendo trasladado al hospital, mientras que el resto murieron en el acto, según recoge la Agencia Boliviana de Noticias (ABI).
