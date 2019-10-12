Multa de 6.200 euros al Obispado de Canarias por discriminar a las mujeres en una selección de profesores en tres institutos

El Gobierno de Canarias, a través del Servicio Canario de Empleo, ha sancionado al Obispado de la Diócesis de Canarias con una multa de 6.251 euros por primar a los hombres en un proceso de selección de profesorado en tres institutos de Gran Canaria entre 2014 y 2017 para cubrir plazas vacantes.
El Obispado ha alertado de la "feminización" del sector, lo que puede "impactar negativamente" en los niños por la falta de referencias masculinas, afirma
Según informa La Provincia y ha ratificado el sindicato STEC, denunciante del caso, en la convocatoria se recogía de forma expresa que se puntuaría "a favor" del género masculino en los institutos diocesanos de Santa Catalina, Santa Isabel de Hungría y Nuestra Señora del Pilar.
Empleo ha rechazado las alegaciones del Obispado, que planteaba tener una distribución equitativa de profesores y profesoras y alertaba de la "feminización" del sector, lo que puede "impactar negativamente" en los niños por la falta de referencias masculinas.
Así, sostiene que la oferta de empleo es inconstitucional al dar prioridad a un sexo sobre el otro y que el Obispado ha cometido una infracción muy grave.
Desde el STEC-IC se congratulan de esta sanción impuesta al Obispado de Canarias y anuncian que seguirán trabajando por evitar cualquier tipo de discriminación de genero o de cualquier otro tipo en el ámbito de la acción sindical.
