Estás leyendo: Nace el Alternativa Mente Festival, punto de unión de subculturas independientes

Público
Público

Nace el Alternativa Mente Festival, punto de unión de subculturas independientes

Los días 17 y 18 de septiembre se celebra en el Mentidero de Madrid, en los aledaños del Puente del Rey, un encuentro con música en directo, cine, mercado cultural, sesiones de DJ, comida y actividades para todas las edades.

Alternativa Mente Fest
El Mentidero de Madrid, lugar en el que se desarrollará el Alternativa Mente Fest los días 17 y 18 de septiembre. FB

Madrid

Actualizado:

Se presenta como "un movimiento multicultural que nace como respuesta alternativa e independiente del pensamiento único" y busca revitalizar la agenda cultural de Madrid. El Alternativa Mente Fest tendrá lugar los días 17 y 18 de septiembre en los aledaños del Puente del Rey, en pleno Madrid Río

Una apuesta por la cultura que nace con el objetivo de servir de punto de unión de culturas y subculturas independientes y alternativas. Lo hará a través de cine, música en vivo, vinilos, mercado cultural, sesiones de DJ y actividades para todas las edades. 

Con vistas al Palacio Real y la Catedral de la Almudena, el Alternativa Mente Fest contará este viernes 17 de septiembre con la presencia del pianista de jazz Basilio Marti Cardenal, que tocará en directo, coincidiendo con el centenario de la película Nosferatu, su banda sonora Transylvanian Suite. Se trata de un espectáculo de música y cine que promete no dejar a nadie indiferente.

En cuanto al sábado 18, en el Alternativa Mente Fest podrás escuchar desde las 12 de la mañana al aire libre y gratuitamente una sesión de DJ de la mano de Diablo Club Oficial, así como un mercado cultural y comida y bebida en un espacio abierto. También habrá música en directo a cargo de JJ Blues Station y, a modo de broche, con Soul Teller

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público