El director de cine mexicano Alfonso Cuarón declaró que le parece muy ofensivo para el público que su película Roma se haya subtitulado al español en España.
"Me parece muy ofensivo para el público español el que Roma la hayan subtitulado con castellano español", dijo Cuarón en unas declaraciones en Nueva York tras participar en el Lincoln Center en la clausura de un ciclo de cine dedicado al artista en esta ciudad estadounidense.
Cuarón agregó que "el color, la empatía funciona sin los subtítulos". "Me parece muy, muy ridículo", insistió al respecto el director de Roma, película galardonada con dos Globos de Oro por el Sindicato de Directores de Estados Unidos el fin de semana pasado como la mejor película de lengua extranjera y mejor dirección.
"A mi me encanta ver, como mexicano, el cine de Almodóvar y yo no necesito subtítulos al mexicano para entender a Almodóvar", añadió claramente enfadado.
Roma se proyecta en España en cinco cines así como en la plataforma Netflix, productora de la película. Precisamente sobre la controversia suscitada por la distribución de su último largometraje principalmente a través de la plataforma de Netflix en detrimento de las salas de cine, Cuarón afirmó que "no es una polémica".
Sobre Roma, que en septiembre de 2018 recibió el León de Oro en el Festival Internacional de Cine de Venecia y que es la aspirante mexicana a los Óscar en la categoría de mejor película en lengua extranjera, insistió en que es "una película para honrar a la memoria, pero también para honrar el sentido del espacio y del tiempo. Por eso la cámara tiene esas idas al presente y visitas al pasado".
"La cámara está en un sitio geográfico, pero, desde ese lugar, la cámara percibe lo que está más allá del marco, es decir, la existencia alrededor de la cámara en esa ciudad (México) que existe más allá de una sola percepción", agregó el director.
Asimismo, enfatizó que con Roma "no estaba interesado en un acercamiento nostálgico de la memoria", sino "en el pasado desde el punto de vista del presente, desde mi entendimiento del presente y de cómo ese pasado ha dado forma a cómo soy ahora, de bueno y de malo".
