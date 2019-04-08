Público
Noticias del fin de semana Así germinó la campaña de Podemos para alumbrar la Plaza Mayor de Madrid con los 'papeles de Bárcenas' y otras cuatro noticias destacadas del fin de semana

Te dejamos cinco noticias para resumir la actualidad de este fin de semana.

La fachada de la Casa de la Panadería de la Plaza Mayor de Madrid se ha iluminado esta noche con imágenes de gran formato de los conocidos como "papeles de Bárcenas", donde aparecen los nombres de "M. Rajoy" o "R. Rato", y otra con Pedro Sánchez y Albert Rivera y la leyenda "pero tampoco te conformes". (RODRIGO JIMÉNEZ | EFE)


Por qué Podemos y Vox ni son lo mismo ni se parecen

Tertulianos y políticos comparan una y otra vez a Podemos con Vox pero, ¿tienen algo realmente en común? Más allá de lo anecdótico, los modelos que defienden son absolutamente opuestos y no comparten los mismos paradigmas.

Así germinó la campaña de Podemos para alumbrar la Plaza Mayor de Madrid con los 'papeles de Bárcenas'

Una idea, un andamio y dos proyectores láser para que el electorado no olvide quién ha estado al frente de este país.

La comida rápida abraza el veganismo

adenas de comida como Burger King, TGB o McDonalds han lanzado hamburguesas vegetarianas para atraer a un público cada vez más emergente. Nutricionistas advierten que este tipo de comidas pueden ser igual de nocivas que la 'fastfood' convencional. Mientras, los activistas veganos señalan que la aparición de estas alternativas permitirán que mucha más gente deje de consumir carne.

Cosas sobre el Parlamento británico que quiso saber por el brexit y nunca se atrevió a preguntar

¿Por qué siempre están gritando?, ¿Adónde va todo el mundo cuando hay que votar? ¿Quién es en realidad el ‘speaker'? ¿De verdad hay algo que llaman el ‘portcullis’? Y… ¿hay algo prohibido en este parlamento donde parece que todo está permitido?

Elige entre U2 y Muse: los conciertos ahora son un lujo

La transformación de la industria digital dispara el precio de los conciertos, que ahora proponen experiencias ajenas a la propia actuación de la banda. Los grupos nacionales, que siempre han luchado contra viento y marea por sobrevivir, siguen atrapados en la vorágine que genera el espectáculo y la demanda.

