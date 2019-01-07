Público
Noticias fin de semana La condena a Ana Botella por vender pisos públicos a fondos buitres y otras noticias destacadas del fin de semana

Te proponemos cinco noticias interesantes de este fin de semana.

La exalcaldesa de Madrid, Ana Botella.- EFE/ARCHIVO

La confirmación de la condena a Botella, en manos de dos consejeros propuestos por el PP

Una de las salas del Tribunal de Cuentas tendrá que resolver el recurso contra el fallo que condena a la exalcaldesa por la venta de vivienda pública a un fondo buitre. La sala está compuesta por tres consejeros, dos de los cuales fueron elegidos a propuesta del Partido Popular.

El expolio de olivos: un negocio que liquida un patrimonio milenario

a comarca del Montsià (Tarragona) cuenta con una reserva muy rica de olivos que actualmente se encuentra desprotegida y sin marco legal que la ampare.

El ministro de Finanzas de Alemania: "Se acabaron los años de vacas gordas"

"A partir de ahora no espero ningún superávit ", declara Olaf Scholz, socialdemócrata que ocupa la cartera del área económica.

“Los cocineros nos toman por tontos”

Entrevista a José Berasaluce, autor de El engaño de la gastronomía española.

El zasca histórico de una tuitera a los machinazis que dicen que las feministas son feas

Paloma Álvarez, conocida en Twitter como @ladypalo, ha publicado en su cuenta la 'Didáctica de la feminazi fea', "un hilo de gente que piensa que tiene autoridad para decir quién es feo". Los machirulos, precisamente, no destacan por su belleza...

