Noticias de hoy El PSOE pasa de la lucha en el barro... al spa y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, domingo 29 de septiembre de 2019

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces bien informado este domingo 29 de septiembre de 2019.

El secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez reúne a su Comité Federal.- EFE

El PSOE pasa de la lucha en el barro... al spa

Dos años y 364 días después del Comité Federal que derrocó a Pedro Sánchez, los socialistas se deshacen en "loas" a su líder, sin ninguna autocrítica por la repetición de elecciones, ni por no haber llegado a un acuerdo con Unidas Podemos

Cs mantendrá el veto a Sánchez pero se guarda la baza del desbloqueo tras el 10-N

Los 'naranjas' creen que uno de los principales escollos que tienen esta campaña electoral es que "la gente no se crea que pueda haber un gobierno alternativo a Sánchez".

Las feministas de Madrid luchan por todas las mujeres del mundo sin derecho al aborto

Cientos de mujeres de distintos países han celebrado el Día por la Despenalización y Legalización del Aborto. En Madrid, las manifestantes han pedido que sea modificada la ley española que aprobó el PSOE en 2010 y alteró el PP en 2015.

La película brasileña 'Pacificado', Concha de Oro en San Sebastián

Dirigida por Paxton Winters, la cinta –rodada en una favela– cuenta una historia sobre un hombre que trata de escapar de su pasado violento tras cumplir una larga condena.

PP y Cs se unen para blindar a Botella por la venta de vivienda pública a fondos buitre

La EMV ha decidido no recurrir ante el Tribunal Supremo la exoneración de la exalcaldesa Ana Botella. El concejal de Vivienda, Álvaro González, ha reiterado que "no se han encontrado argumentos jurídicos".

