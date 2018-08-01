Público
Noticias de hoy Esta es la basura que con toda probabilidad encontrarás en la playa este verano y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, miércoles 1 de agosto de 2018

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces informado este miércoles, 1 de agosto de 2018.

La playa de la Malagueta, tras la noche de San Juan. REUTERS

Esta es la basura que con toda probabilidad encontrarás en la playa este verano

Las playas se han convertido en auténticos vertederos. Un proyecto de la Agencia Europea de Medio Ambiente ha contabilizado la basura de las costas europeas durante cuatro años para poner remedio sobre los residuos.

Autónomos a regañadientes: 420.000 empezaron contra su voluntad y 650.000 quieren ser asalariados

Más de 40.000 comenzaron como trabajadores por cuenta propia porque se lo impuso un empleador y otros 413.000, porque "es la práctica habitual en la actividad que realiza".

Calvo considera "chocante" que "líderes jóvenes" como Rivera o Casado no se alineen frente a políticas migratorias "xenófobas"

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno ha pedido al PP que se comprometa con la "política responsable del Gobierno", de "defensa de fronteras y en el cumplimiento de derechos humanos".

Del rescate en el Estrecho a dormir sobre cartones en el puerto del Algeciras

Casi 400 migrantes llevan varios días durmiendo en la cubierta de barcos y lanchas de Salvamento Marítimo o, directamente, en el muelle del puerto. La Policía no tiene sitio en comisaría, ni en CIE ni en los polideportivos habilitados.

Los taxistas de Barcelona y Madrid deciden continuar con la huelga al menos hasta este miércoles

Los taxistas, tras reunirse este lunes con el Ministerio de Fomento, decidieron mantener la huelga indefinida al considerar "insuficientes y poco concretas" las medidas planteadas por este Departamento para limitar a las empresas de VTC.

