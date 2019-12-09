Público
Noticias de hoy Ábalos y Rufián se reúnen en secreto horas antes de la reunión oficial para intentar salvar el acuerdo y otras cuatro noticias de este martes, 10 de diciembre de 2019

Te proponemos cinco noticias para estar informado este martes, 10 de diciembre de 2019

El secretario de Organización del PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, junto a la portavoz parlamentaria socialista, Adriana Lastra, y el portavoz de ERC en el Congreso, Gabriel Rufián, este jueves, durante la reunión entre los equipos negociadores del PSOE y ERC para allanar el camino a la investidura de Pedro Sánchez, en la que la formación republicana exigirá una mesa de negociación para abordar el conflicto catalán, en la sede de la Cámara Baja. Efe/Javier Lizón

Al PSOE se le complica el pacto con ERC, pero confía en acordar el marco del diálogo sobre Catalunya

El anuncio de los republicanos de posponer la investidura a enero y abordar la situación de los presos independentistas desinfló las perspectivas de pacto en la reunión de este martes entre ambos partidos. El PSOE todavía confía en que Sánchez pueda ser presidente el día 30. La delegación socialista no entrará en ninguna negociación sobre los presos.

ERC descarta el acuerdo con el PSOE antes de Navidad

"Nosotros no tenemos prisa", ha afirmado la portavoz y secretaria general adjunta de ERC, Marta Vilalta.

Las nuevas trabas a las casas de apuestas: ¿limitación o blindaje?

Los gobiernos autonómicos coinciden en plantear nuevas limitaciones con mayores exigencias en las distancias mínimas y en los controles de acceso de los jugadores.

El Gobierno oculta datos sobre la carga que realizará el barco saudí en Sagunto

El "Bhari Abha" llegará durante la madrugada de este martes al puerto valenciano, donde se prevé que cargará ocho contenedores con "mercancías peligrosas". Diversos colectivos exigen al Ejecutivo que tome medidas al respecto.

Un niño de 4 años duerme en el suelo de un hospital británico y esta es la indignante reacción de Boris Johnson

Las polémicas por el mal funcionamiento del Servicio Nacional de Salud y a la escasa sensibilidad mostrada por el Primer Ministro por sus consecuencias estallan en Reino Unido en plena campaña electoral.

