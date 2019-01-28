Público
Anticipar las generales provocaría un empate de bloques ingobernable, según los sondeos,y otras cuatro noticias que no debes perderte este lunes, 28 de enero de 2019

Te proponemos cinco noticias para el día bien informado

Hemiciclo resultante de las estimaciones de Key Data si hoy se celebrasen elecciones generales.

Anticipar las generales provocaría un empate de bloques ingobernable, según los sondeos

El auge de Vox, a costa del PP, y el reforzamiento del bloque derechista por el ascenso de Ciudadanos, provocaría una igualdad casi absoluta en el Congreso de los Diputados entre ese tripartito y la suma de las fuerzas izquierdistas y nacionalistas, si Pedro Sánchez convocase ahora elecciones, según las estimaciones del gabinete demoscópico Key Data.

El final de la ley mordaza: el Congreso, listo para desarticular sus puntos más lesivos

Los grupos abordarán en unas semanas la reforma de los artículos referidos a los derechos de reunión y manifestación, y el régimen sancionador de la ley de seguridad ciudadana.

El PP de Casado rescata a 'aznaristas' y 'aguirristas' olvidados en la era Rajoy

Pablo Casado no solo ha resucitado políticamente a José María Aznar, también ha recuperado su discurso y su círculo. El actual presidente del partido reivindica la herencia del presidente de FAES y de la histórica lideresa.

Las cláusulas suelo llevan de nuevo a la banca española ante la justicia europea

El Tribunal de Justicia de la UE deberá dictaminar si fue legal la renegociación de los intereses que los bancos impusieron a sus clientes tras la primera sentencia del Supremo y si tiene validez la renuncia a pleitear para recuperar lo pagado de más que los hipotecados firmaban en las sucursales.

Podemos adelanta a este miércoles la reunión convocada tras la salida de Espinar

Se prevé que Errejon también acuda al Consejo Estatal, convocado tras la marca de Ramón Espinar de la dirección de la Comunidad de Madrid.

