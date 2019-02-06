Público
Noticias de hoy El arzobispo Cañizares cree que la ideología de género es la amenaza más grande de la humanidad y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, miércoles 6 de febrero de 2019

Repasamos las noticias más relevantes del informativo 'Público al Día' emitido el martes 5 de febrero de 2019.

Público al Día - 5 de febrero de 2019

Dado su interés y para facilitar la accesibilidad, a continuación transcribimos íntegramente el informativo 'Público al día'

Con sociedades pantalla con nombres tan bochornosos y explícitos como Paquí Pallá, SL, el gobierno de Esperanza Aguirre al frente de la Comunidad de Madrid desviaba presuntamente dinero público para financiar sus campañas electorales. Si fuera un tendría su gracia pero lamentablemente no es así y comprobamos una vez más como el PP se financió ilegalmente durante años...

Trata de mujeres

España es el primer país de Europa y tercer del mundo en consumo de prostitución. Según la ONU, el 39% de los varones españoles ha pagado por mantener relaciones sexuales. Una cifra que es aún mucho mayor cuando se trata de las víctimas de trata. El 90% son mujeres y niñas. Hemos hablado con algunas de ellas. Estas son sus desgarradoras historias...

Stacey Abrams

Mujer negra, de origen humilde, abogada y escritora. Es Stacey Abrams, la candidata de los demócratas para dar la réplica al discurso sobre el Estado de la Unión a Donald Trump. ¿Pero quién es Abrams? ¿A quién representa? ¿Por qué ha sido la elegida? Te lo contamos en el siguiente vídeo...

Arzobispo Cañizares

El cardenal arzobispo de Valencia, Antonio Cañizares, vuelve a la carga. Esta vez contra la ideología de género que califica como la amenaza más grande que, en estos momentos, tiene la humanidad. Una crítica que hace en el marco de la nueva Ley LGTBi de la Comunidad Valenciana que califica de liberticida, estalinista y dictatorial...

Sánchez y la política migratoria

Pedro Sánchez, decidido a cambiar la política migratoria. Se acabó acoger barcos como el Aquarius y permitir más salvamentos a Open Arms o Aita Maris. En su lugar pretende embarcar a la Guardia Civil en naves de rescate de migrantes. Una propuesta que las oenegés rechazan.

Ejército Franco

Firmar un manifiesto contra el dictador Francisco Franco sale caro. Si no que se lo digan a uno de los militares que decidió estampar su rúbrica en el mismo. Hoy mismo hemos conocido que será castigado con 30 días de arresto y pérdida de destino. Una sanción que no recibirán, sin embargo, ninguno de los soldados que firmó el manifiesto de apología del franquismo...

