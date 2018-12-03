La derecha radicalizada logra su primera victoria electoral en Andalucía
El PSOE de Susana Díaz pierde 14 escaños en las elecciones andaluzas, lo que provoca una posible alianza entre PP, Ciudadanos y Vox.
Iglesias y Garzón llaman a la mayoría de la moción de censura a crear un bloque antifascista ante la irrupción de Vox
La sorprendente irrupción de Vox en el parlamento andaluz ha hecho que Iglesias y Garzón hagan saltar las alarmas sobre el fascismo.
PP y PSOE se han dejado más de dos millones de votos en los últimos diez años
En 2008 sus votos sumaban casi cuatro millones, mientras que en estos comicios apenas supera el millón y medio.
La república logra un 92,91% de los votos en la consulta de los barrios madrileños
Una centena de mesas electorales fueron colocadas este domingo por toda la Comunidad de Madrid para elegir entre monarquía y república.
