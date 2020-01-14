Público
Noticias de hoy La dimisión de Sémper desbarata la estrategia de moderación del PP de Casado y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, miércoles 15 de enero de 2020

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces informado este miércoles 15 de enero de 2020.

El exportavoz del PP vasco, Borja Sémper (i) y el líder de los 'populares', Pablo Casado (d) en San Sebastián. EFE

La dimisión de Sémper desbarata la estrategia de moderación del PP de Casado

Fuentes de la dirección 'popular' lamentan la marcha de su portavoz en el Parlamento vasco: "Aunaba muchas cualidades, encanto, compromiso político y una imagen moderna que nos hace buena falta".

El PP vasco digiere la renuncia de Sémper en medio de un complicado panorama interno

La dirección autonómica abrirá el proceso para designar al nuevo responsable del partido en Gipuzkoa. También deberá buscar un nuevo candidato por ese territorio para las próximas autonómicas, en las que se juegan su supervivencia.

Pedro Sánchez: objetivo, 1.400 días

El presidente se muestra convencido de que aborda una legislatura larga, aunque su duración dependerá de que haya nuevos Presupuestos. Si se aprueban las primeras Cuentas del Estado, no hay dudas de que el Gobierno seguirá, al menos, tres años. En el caso de que prosperara una enmienda a la totalidad, no podría haber elecciones hasta final de año.

Al menos un muerto y ocho heridos por una explosión en la planta petroquímica de Tarragona

Una persona ha muerto y otras ocho han resultado heridas este martes a consecuencia de la explosión e incendio en la empresa de la planta petroquímica de La Canonja (Tarragona). CCOO de Catalunya ha reprochado que el Plan de Emergencia Exterior del Sector Químico de Catalunya (PLASEQCAT) no ha funcionado.

La Fiscalía propone a Almeida crear "patrullas policiales" y actuar contra los coches contaminantes

El fiscal de Medio Ambiente reconoce el problema "evidente" de la contaminación y reclama al Consistorio que aumente los controles contra los vehículos que más emisiones producen durante los días en los que haya restricciones de tráfico.

