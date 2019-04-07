Por qué Podemos y Vox ni son lo mismo ni se parecen
Tertulianos y políticos comparan una y otra vez a Podemos con Vox pero, ¿tienen algo realmente en común? Más allá de lo anecdótico, los modelos que defienden son absolutamente opuestos y no comparten los mismos paradigmas.
España se mezcla: uno de cada seis ciudadanos ya es hijo de padres extranjeros
La formación de casi 100.000 parejas mixtas en dos años dispara la hibridación de autóctonos y foráneos mientras crece el grado de asentamiento de los migrantes que llegan al país, el peso demográfico de cuyos descendientes se acerca ya a la cuarta parte entre los niños y los adolescentes.
Pedro Sánchez advierte del "riesgo real" de que las derechas alcancen la mayoría
El presidente del Gobierno, de precampaña en Andalucía, dice que "hay que ganar bien para tener un gobierno socialista"
Europa rescata el gasto público para espolear su maltrecha economía
Alemania acude a los estímulos fiscales, al veto que instauró a los socios periféricos del euro, ante la debilidad de su industria y su merma exportadora. El mercado aplaude una medida que contrarrestaría el escaso margen de maniobra del Banco Central Europeo (BCE) para aplicar más madera monetaria. Un debate -ajuste o austericidio-, que ha arraigado en España a colación de los viernes sociales -o electorales- del Consejo de Ministros.
Es mentira que exista una "invasión islamista" como asegura Ortega Smith
Invadir es entrar por la fuerza. La "invasión islamista" de Europa de la que habla el número dos de Vox se traduce en que en España la población musulmana creció durante 2018 un 1,4%.
