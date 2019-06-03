Público
Noticias de Hoy Los discos duros de Bárcenas, la 'caja B' y los calvarios judiciales que hereda Casado, y otras cuatro noticias que debes leer para estar informado este lunes, 3 de junio de 2019

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces informado este lunes, 3 de junio de 2019.

El presidente del PP Pablo Casado (i), junto al expresidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy (d), esta tarde durante la inauguración de la convención del Partido Popular que se celebrará hasta el próximo Domingo en el Recinto Ferial IFEMA de Madrid. EFE/ J.J.

Los discos duros de Bárcenas, la 'caja B' y otros calvarios judiciales que hereda Casado

La debacle de las elecciones del 26-M y el 28-A se une a las inminentes causas judiciales relacionadas con el PP. Este lunes arranca el juicio de la pieza Gürtel Jerez, y el 14 de junio comenzará el juicio oral por la destrucción de los ordenadores del extesorero del PP. Será la primera vez que un partido político se siente en el banquillo de los acusados como persona jurídica. 

Selectividad: tres días que pueden determinar lo que hagas durante los próximos años

Cansados e intranquilos. Así se sienten la mayoría de los estudiantes que a partir de esta semana se presentan a la Evaluación de Acceso a la Universidad (EvAU), más conocida como Selectividad. Sienten ansiedad, entre otras, por el estrés que supone tener que sacar una determinada nota para acceder al grado que quieren estudiar.

El rey y Sánchez vacían sus agendas: comienza la negociación de investidura

Sánchez planifica la negociación de su investidura sin contemplar una repetición de elecciones.

Garicano, contra el criterio de la dirección de Cs, se muestra a favor de apoyar a Colau

Coincide así con el candidato que respaldaba su formación en Barcelona, Manuel Valls, que esta semana ofreció el voto de sus concejales a Colau para evitar que el gobierno municipal quede en manos del candidato de ERC, Ernest Maragall.

Neymar, acusado de haber violado a una mujer en París

El jugador brasileño se ha defendido a través de redes sociales y ha divulgado los mensajes que intercambió con la mujer para intentar mostrar su inocencia.

