Noticias de hoy Errejón se arrima a UGT para trazar un perfil "obrerista" y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, lunes 30 de septiembre de 2019

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces bien informado este lunes 30 de septiembre de 2019.

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo (d) junto al candidato de Más País a las elecciones generales del 10 de noviembre, Iñigo Errejón (i), durante la clausura de la conmemoración del 130 aniversario de UGT, este domingo en Madrid. EFE/Javier López

Errejón se arrima a UGT para trazar un perfil "obrerista" y atraer al socialismo desencantado

En sus primeros pasos de cara a las elecciones, el candidato de Más País se aproxima al sindicato ligado históricamente al PSOE. Distintos analistas advierten que Sánchez empezará a subir el tono de las críticas contra el ex miembro de Podemos.

La hermana de Puigdemont actuó de enlace entre el expresidente, Torra y los CDR

Según el juez, se entrevistaron con la hermana de Puigdemont el 15 de septiembre de 2018 "en un encuentro cuyas características exigían unas grandes medidas de seguridad que fueron asumidas y adoptadas por parte del ERT (Equipo de Respuesta Táctica), consiguiendo llevar a término la misma".

En suspenso la primera condena a Pablo Hasel por alabar a ETA y Terra Lliure

El tribunal la deja en suspenso durante tres años, periodo en el que si vuelve a delinquir deberá ingresar automáticamente en la cárcel.

El PNV pide que el "cabreo vasco" con Madrid se convierta en "voto abertzale"

Urkullu ha reivindicado la "política útil" que desarrolla el PNV para avanzar en el autogobierno vasco frente a la "incertidumbre global y la inestabilidad en España".

La Policía entrega a la Audiencia Nacional un ordenador 'offline' que registró consultas que se hacían para Villarejo

No tenía conexión a la red de la Comisaría General de Información y se utilizaba para archivar las gestiones.

