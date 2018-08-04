Público
Noticias de hoy Famosos, ricos y jubilados 'huyen' a Portugal para pagar menos impuestos y otras cuatro noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, sábado 4 de agosto de 2018

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces informado este sábado, 4 de agosto de 2018.

Carmen Martínez-Bordiú, en una imagen de archivo. EP

Famosos, ricos y jubilados 'huyen' a Portugal para pagar menos impuestos

La República Portuguesa mantiene un régimen fiscal muy favorable para los extranjeros que se establecen en el país, a cambio de atraer su capacidad de consumo. La medida data de los tiempos de la crisis y se mantiene a pesar de las críticas internas y externas. La nieta de Franco ha cambiado su residencia a Portugal seducida por los beneficios del país.

Teresa Rodríguez: "En todo tiempo y lugar hay gente capaz de sentir el dolor ajeno. Eso es esperanzador"

La secretaria general de Podemos Andalucía conversa con la cineasta andalucista Pilar Távora de su infancia, de la cultura como motor de transformación y de Adelante Andalucía, el proyecto político en el que ambas trabajan, junto a IU y Equo y otras fuerzas, para presentarlo a las próximas elecciones autonómicas.

Comparece Pedro Sánchez: “Cambio de época” con dos anuncios

En su primera rueda de prensa en solitario, el presidente se presenta como la cabeza de un Gobierno que representa lo que la sociedad demanda. Sánchez ha informado de la recuperación del mando único para coordinar el operativo de control de migrantes de todas las fuerzas de seguridad, que ejercerá la Guardia Civil, y confirma que tanto Felipe VI como él estarán en el primer aniversario de los atentados del 17-A en Barcelona y Cambrils.

Una asesora de Feijóo colocó a dedo casi 140.000 euros

La dirigente de la Xunta Mar Sánchez habría vulnerado la Ley de Contratación Pública.

Los primeros migrantes llegan al nuevo centro habilitado por la UME con dos días de retraso

El Centro de Atención Temporal para Extranjeros (CATE), ubicado en el puerto de Campamento (Cádiz) cuenta con casi 500 camas, duchas y comedor que ha instalado la Unidad Militar de Emergencias para trasladar allí a los migrantes restados en el Estrecho. Con este centro, el Gobierno pretende evitar el colapso de las comisarías gaditanas y que los rescatados pasen las primeras horas en España en condiciones más dignas.

