Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces informado este viernes, 27 de julio de 2018.
La Fiscalía investiga los presuntos hechos delictivos de Juan Carlos I y Corinna tras las grabaciones
Anticorrupción asegura que, después de analizar estos audios con contenido "de apariencia ilícita", se tendrá que determinar si los hechos que en ellas se contienen son veraces, constitutivos de delito y no están prescritos.
El nuevo invento de Villarejo: una "misión de Estado" para justificar su visita a Corinna
'Público' mantuvo dos comidas con el comisario ahora acusado de blanqueo de capitales y organización criminal en las que insistió mucho en la visita estaba organizada por el expresidente de Telefónica, Juan Villalonga. En febrero de 2015, Villarejo ya estaba investigado por grabar al CNI y a Asuntos Internos en el marco del caso del 'pequeño Nicolás'.
Gestha denuncia que el acuerdo entre Hacienda y Ronaldo es "difícil de justificar"
Los técnicos de Hacienda temen que los asesores queden exentos de responsabilidad pese a ser presuntos cooperadores de delitos fiscales.
El sindicato de pilotos anuncia una demanda contra Ryanair en el segundo día de huelga
El paro de los tripulantes de cabina de la aerolínea irlandesa ha tenido escasa repercusión en España, aunque sí ha provocado numerosas cancelaciones de vuelos en Portugal y Bruselas.
De terroristas a enaltecer a través de Goku: la extraña historia del grupo anarquista vegano que ha sido absuelto por la Justicia
El grupo anarquista vegano Straight Edge fue acusado de terrorismo e incluso uno de sus miembros fue encarcelado durante un año y cuatro meses. Ahora, la Audiencia Nacional dice que no hay ningún delito y absuelve a todos sus miembros.
