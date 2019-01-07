Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Noticias de hoy Los frentes judiciales que condicionarán el año político y otras 5 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, lunes 7 de enero de 2019

Te proponemos seis noticias para que empieces informado este lunes 7 de enero de 2019.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Cristina Cifuentes, un miembro de La Manada, Rodrigo Rato, Chavez y Griñán y Torra y Puigdemont. Agencias

Cristina Cifuentes, un miembro de La Manada, Rodrigo Rato, Chavez y Griñán y Torra y Puigdemont. Agencias

Del procés a la exhumación de Franco; los frentes judiciales que condicionarán el nuevo año político

La ruinosa salida a Bolsa de Bankia, el nuevo juicio contra cuatro de los cinco miembros de La Manada o los previsibles hallazgos sobre la corrupción que salpica al PP previsiblemente volverán a arrollar las agendas de administraciones y partidos políticos, dibujando nuevos escenarios. Tal y como ocurrió en 2018.

Esa persona sin hogar que se parece tanto a usted

El 'sinhogarismo' es un problema de vivienda, no de asuntos sociales. Mientras la especulación inmobiliaria avanza, crece el número de personas sin hogar en toda Europa. En España el 16% de los ciudadanos y ciudadanas que carece de techo acude cada día a un puesto de trabajo, una situación inédita en la historia.

La confirmación de la condena a Botella, en manos de dos consejeros propuestos por el PP

Una de las salas del Tribunal de Cuentas tendrá que resolver el recurso contra el fallo que condena a la exalcaldesa por la venta de vivienda pública a un fondo buitre.

El rey ensalza la bandera española como símbolo de "unidad e integridad"

El monarca elogia el "compromiso" de las Fuerzas Armadas con los "valores democráticos" recogidos en la Carta Magna.

Un niño de 15 años, premiado con el Gordo de la lotería del Niño

El joven ha explicado a los periodistas que compró el décimo el sábado con los 20 euros que ganó en el sorteo de Navidad.

Los tuiteros desmontan el bulo de Sánchez Dragó sobre los niños asesinados y la violencia de género

Fernando Sánchez Dragó ha vuelto a liarla, pero en esta ocasión sobre un tema dramático y tirando de un bulo. En su columna en El Mundo, escribe sin pudor alguno: "Este año ha habido en España menos mujeres etiquetadas como víctimas mortales de violencia de género (47) que niños asesinados por sus mamaítas (67)". La reacción de los tuiteros no se ha hecho esperar y han desmontado el bulo.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad