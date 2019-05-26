Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces informado este domingo 26 de mayo de 2019.
Iglesias busca posicionarse como socio indispensable del PSOE con los resultados del 26M
Los resultados de las elecciones marcarán el inicio de las negociaciones para formar el Ejecutivo con el PSOE. Podemos tiene como objetivo gobernar en coalición en CCAA como Baleares, Canarias o Madrid y que Ada Colau revalide en el Ayuntamiento de Barcelona.
Sánchez... o pongamos que hablo de Madrid
Gobernar en la Comunidad un cuarto de siglo después y entrar en el gobierno municipal es la obsesión y el gran reto que se ha planteado el líder del PSOE, que espera que su partido vuelva a ser el más votado tanto en las europeas como en las municipales. Hay temor a la desmovilización y a una dispersión del voto logrado en las pasadas elecciones generales.
Casado se juega su futuro este 26-M y Rivera confía en sorpasar al PP en plazas clave
Conservar la primera plaza en los feudos del PP como Madrid y Castilla y León y obtener el gobierno de estos territorios es especialmente relevante para los 'populares', que han gobernado en estas Comunidades durante décadas.
La alternativa a las residencias de ancianos que gustará a nuestros abuelos
A través de cooperativas, la tercera edad se organiza para construir casas con servicios sanitarios y actividades con la intención de envejecer en común y evitar ser una carga para los seres queridos.
Repensar las ciudades desde el feminismo para que sean más inclusivas
La arquitectura y el urbanismo con perspectiva de género proponen cambios en el planteamiento urbano poniendo en el centro los cuidados y no lo productivo. Cuestiona desde el modelo de movilidad, en el que sigue primando el transporte en vehículo privado, hasta la percepción subjetiva de seguridad de las mujeres en las urbes.
Policía, CGPJ e Interior niegan conocer una investigación criminal contra Infancia Libre
Unir distintas causas judiciales para hacer un caso general está prohibido por la Constitución de nuestro país, tal como afirman a Público fuentes oficiales. El jefe de la Policía Judicial afirma que no existe ninguna investigación abierta a la organización Infancia Libre y que de iniciarse, tiene que ser ordenada como una causa nueva. Ninguna mujer ha sido detenida ni está siendo investigada por denuncias falsas.
