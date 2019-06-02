Público
Noticias de Hoy Juan Carlos I pone fin a su agenda pública, dejando atrás muchas sombras de su reinado y otras cuatro noticias que debes leer para estar informado este domingo, 2 de junio de 2019

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces informado este domingo 2 de junio de 2019.

Juan Carlos I oficializará este domingo el cierre de su agenda oficial en la plaza de toros de Aranjuez. Foto: EFE

Juan Carlos I pone fin a su agenda pública, dejando atrás muchas sombras de su reinado

El monarca emérito se colocará este domingo bajo los focos para oficializar en una plaza de toros el fundido a negro de su agenda de actividades cinco años después de su abdicación.

Todo lo que ha avanzado el deporte femenino... y lo que le queda

2019 está siendo un año de récords de asistencia en las competiciones de fútbol, baloncesto o hockey. Las mujeres han hecho historia al llenar estadios, pero todavía hay que recorrer un largo camino hasta erradicar por completo el sexismo.

Pérez Royo: "Para tener un ajuste de cuentas con la Monarquía se necesita celebrar un referéndum"

El catedrático de Derecho Constitucional en la Universidad de Sevilla Javier Pérez Royo analiza el papel de Juan Carlos I durante la Transición y los problemas derivados por la forma en la que se realizó el tránsito a la democracia.

El Liverpool gana al Tottenham y conquista su sexta Copa de Europa

El egipcio Mohamed Salah inauguró el marcador nada más pasar el primer minuto de juego.

Detienen a un aficionado inglés por abusar de una mujer y masturbarse desnudo en la Puerta del Sol

Una turista italiana denunció ante los agentes de Policía Municipal que un hombre le había metido la mano por debajo de la falda y, al recriminarle, le pegó una bofetada que le hizo caer al suelo.

