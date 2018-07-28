Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces informado este sábado, 28 de julio de 2018.
Juana Rivas, condenada a cinco años de cárcel y seis de inhabilitación de la patria potestad
En la sentencia el Juez Manuel Piñar afirma que la denuncia que Rivas interpuso por malos tratos en 2016 por violencia de género fue para "explotar el argumento del maltrato" para obtener la custodia de sus hijos y tacha como "imaginaria" esta violencia.
Los taxistas de Barcelona se declaran en huelga indefinida y seguirán con las movilizaciones
La asamblea ha empezado después de una reunión de representantes del sector con la alcaldesa y presidenta del Área Metropolitana de Barcelona (AMB), Ada Colau, que ha defendido el reglamento metropolitano que limita las licencias VTC.
Las colillas, primera fuente de basura mundial
Se calcula que de los 6 billones de cigarrillos que se fuman en todo el mundo cada año, 4,5 terminan depositados en la naturaleza, un problema que se agrava en verano.
La luna de sangre alrededor del mundo, en imágenes
Es uno de los acontecimientos astronómicos del verano, sobre todo en Europa, donde hace más de dos años que no se produce un eclipse total de Luna.
Primer gran fracaso del Gobierno de Sánchez en el Congreso: izquierda y derecha rechazan el objetivo de déficit
El Ejecutivo reparte críticas entre izquierda y derecha y advierte de que el resto de partidos "tendrán que dar cuentas" a los ciudadanos. El grueso de fuerzas políticas de todo el espectro denuncian que el Gobierno no ha bajado a la arena para negociar y sumar apoyos. Tendrán que presentar una nueva senda de déficit y techo de gasto dentro de un mes.
