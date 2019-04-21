Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Noticias de hoy El PSOE ganaría al PP en València tras 24 años y otras cuatro noticias que debes leer para estar informado este domingo, 21 de abril

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces informado este domingo 21 de abril de 2019.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Estimaciones de Key Data para las elecciones autonómicas valencianas del 28A.

Estimaciones de Key Data para las elecciones autonómicas valencianas del 28A.

El PSOE ganaría al PP en València tras 24 años y podría reeditar el gobierno de las izquierdas

Ximo Puig ha acertado al adelantar las elecciones autonómicas valencianas para hacerlas coincidir con el 'efecto Sánchez' en las generales, ya que los socialistas lograrían vencer a los 'populares' en esa comunidad por primera vez desde 1991 y podrían revalidar el pacto del Botànic con Compromís y Unidas Podemos, pese a la notable caída de estas dos formaciones y la potente irrupción de Vox en las Corts, según el análisis de las encuestas disponibles elaborado por Key Data para 'Público'.

Ética para robots: ¿a quién deben lealtad los algoritmos que nos rodean?

Detrás de una inteligencia artificial hay una mente humana que la ha desarrollado y unos datos que la alimentan. Pero, sobre todo, suele haber una empresa. Mientras el mundo se automatiza a toda velocidad y dejamos cada vez más que las máquinas 'decidan' de forma autónomas, quizá habría que cuestionarse quién debería establecer ciertos límites.

Los últimos de Extinction Rebellion

Desde que comenzaron las protestas, cerca de 750 personas han sido detenidas y 1.500 policías han participado casi diariamente en el operativo.

"Recuerdo a Machado como un hombre muy entusiasta con sus alumnos pero lleno de una profunda tristeza"

La memoria de Concha Ramírez es admirable. A sus 95 años repasa cada detalle de una vida muy difícil en la posguerra y el exilio francés durante casi cuarenta años. Es la última alumna que se conoce con vida del poeta Antonio Machado en el Madrid de 1936. En su diario de niña exiliada dejó la memoria viva de aquellos duros años.

María Eugenia Rodríguez Palop: "El sentimiento nacional puede empoderar a la clase obrera, claro que sí"

Militante feminista y profesora de Filosofía del Derecho, explica los motivos por los cuales aceptó encabezar la lista de Unidas Podemos al Parlamento Europeo. En conversación con Público se pronuncia sobre diferentes aspectos de la coyuntura política y económica, a escala global, y da a conocer reflexiones sobre derechos, libertades y sobre los ejes estratégicos de lo que denomina "política de lo común"

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad