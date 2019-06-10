EXCLUSIVA | La mafia de Cursach impulsa una campaña de prensa para invalidar la instrucción del caso
Los imputados y abogados de la trama criminal del 'rey de la noche' multiplican su ofensiva en medios de comunicación para desprestigiar los resultados de la investigación judicial y policial, y conseguir la nulidad de todas las actuaciones, con maniobras calcadas a las que empleaba el comisario Villarejo. 'Público' ha obtenido audios y vídeos que demuestran que el presunto 'capo' Cursach presionó a diarios, compró periodistas y utilizó a policías para obstruir la acción de la Justicia.
EXCLUSIVA | La Policía certifica a un juez que Martín-Blas no trabajó con Villarejo ni estuvo en la BARC
El comisario en prisión ha acusado al ex jefe de Asuntos Internos, Marcelino Martín Blas, de participar en la ilegal Operación Cataluña con él y de hacerlo a través de la Brigada de Revisión de Casos (BARC), después de que este investigara a altos mandos de la conocida 'brigada política', dirigida por Eugenio Pino. Pero lo desmiente la documentación aportada por la Dirección General al juzgado que investiga a José Villarejo, Eduardo Inda y Manuel Cerdán por injurias contra un funcionario.
La "vergüenza social", el lastre de las mujeres maltratadas en la España rural
El qué dirán, cuando se reside en núcleos pequeños, influye y determina que no se de el paso de denunciar o de romper con el maltratador.
Ciudadanos levanta el veto a Vox en Madrid y Aguado se reúne con Monasterio
La formación naranja confirma que ambos líderes se han visto este domingo en un encuentro en el que "se han conocido" y han podido "hablar, dentro de un clima cordial".
Patricia López, amenazada y vetada de tertulias por su labor periodística: "Hay mucho miedo a Villarejo aún"
El reportaje de investigación 'Las cloacas del periodismo', emitido en Cuatro ha recopilado numerosos casos de prácticas corruptas, soborno y extorsión por parte de periodistas y medios en connivencia con políticos, como 'Las cloacas de Interior', desveladas por 'Publico' en 2016; o la oscura figura del excomisario Villarejo, revelada en este diario.
