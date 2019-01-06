Trece ministros de diferentes Gobiernos han sido condenados, esperan sentencia o son investigados
Los juicios simultáneos a los exvicepresidentes Rato, Chaves y Serra proyectan sombras sobre los niveles de ejemplaridad de quienes han pasado por gabinetes ministeriales de diferente color político en 40 años de democracia, pese a que los hechos que se enjuician ocurrieron cuando no formaban parte de ellos.
La odisea de una familia desahuciada con tres menores para no quedarse en la calle tras ser expulsada de un albergue municipal
Abdelali, Hayat y sus hijos de ocho y tres años pasaron la noche del jueves en la sede central del Samur Social tras agotar los plazos de estancia temporal en un albergue. Gracias a la denuncia de los colectivos por el derecho a la vivienda, el Ayuntamiento les ha alojado temporalmente en un módulo de un centro de acogida para familias inmigrantes.
El Gobierno llevará a la Fiscalía el vídeo difundido por el PP en el que se desea la muerte de Pedro Sánchez
En el corto un niño pide en una carta a los Reyes Magos la muerte del presidente del Gobierno. La secretaria de Comunicación del PP echa balones fuera...
Detienen a cuatro jóvenes por agredir sexualmente a una mujer de 19 años en Alicante
Se les acusa de un delito de agresión sexual, dos delitos de abusos sexuales y un delito contra la intimidad, ha informado la Guardia Civil. Uno de los detenidos ya tenía antecedentes por violencia de género y abusos sexuales con una menor.
El Vaticano se lava las manos: dice que la exhumación de Franco es asunto de España y de la familia del dictador
El prior del Valle de los Caídos, que depende en última instancia de la Santa Sede, rechazó facilitar el acceso al Ejecutivo para la exhumación hasta que no se agote la vía judicial.
