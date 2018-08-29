Te proponemos cinco noticias para estar informado este miércoles, 29 de agosto de 2018.
Muere a los 34 años Tina Fuentes, miembro del mejor equipo español de sincronizada
La nadadora, miembro de la selección española de sincronizada entre 2002 y 2007; y ganadora de cuatro medallas con el equipo nacional, padecía un cáncer desde hace años.
Un niño de 9 años se suicida en Denver tras declarar su homosexualidad en el colegio
La madre del menor asegura que la causa de que su hijo se quitara la vida es el bullying sufrido en la escuela.
Críticas al Festival de Málaga por realizar eventos sin la participación de mujeres
La Edad de Oro, muestra de cine clásico, no cuenta con la presencia de ninguna mujer. Ante las protestas, la organización el Festival reivindica su compromiso feminista y afirma que lo corregirá en próximas ediciones
La defensa de Puigdemont admite un error de traducción en la demanda contra Llarena
La demanda civil que el expresidente de la Generalitat y sus consellers desde Bélgica han interpuesto contra el juez del Tribunal Supremo, gira en torno a unas declaraciones del magistrado que han resultado erróneas tras la traducción.
Una mujer que transportaba droga en el estómago fallece en la estación de Sants
Los Mossos intentan averiguar ahora de dónde procedía la víctima, y a dónde se dirigía, para seguir el rastro de la mercancía.
