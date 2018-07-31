Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces informado este martes, 31 de julio de 2018.
Nueva jornada de huelga de los taxistas
Las asociaciones del taxi Fedetaxi, Antaxi y Élite Taxi mantienen para este martes la huelga que secundan en las principales ciudades españolas tras ver insuficientes las soluciones propuestas por el Ministerio de Fomento sobre un nuevo marco normativo para las licencias de VTC.
Aumentan los créditos para comprar viviendas mientras repuntan las ejecuciones hipotecarias
La banca española ha vuelto a encomendarse a las hipotecas, cuyo peso en el negocio está creciendo ante el desplome del crédito para actividades productivas. Lo hace cuando el mercado inmobiliario acumula más de cinco años de un crecimiento sobre el que comienzan a proyectarse algunas sombras entre las que destaca el repunte de las ejecuciones hipotecarias por el impago de préstamos para adquirir casas.
El Cardenal Cañizares arremete contra la Memoria Histórica
Una plegaria por el olvido. Mientras el gobierno del PSOE avanza discretamente en la retirada de los restos del dictador Francisco Franco del Valle de los Caídos –un monumento que, a su vez, dejará de honrar al régimen y servirá para dignificar a las víctimas-, uno de los rostros más conocidos e influyentes de la Iglesia Católica ha mostrado su absoluto repudio hacia quienes buscan terminar con los honores al dictador. En su última carta pastoral, el Cardenal Antonio Cañizares arremete sin piedad contra la “memoria histórica”. Así, a secas.
Detenido en Senegal junto a su novia el violador fugado de la cárcel de El Dueso
La Policía ha detenido en Senegal a Guillermo Fernández Bueno, el peligroso preso fugado en busca y captura internacional tras no regresar a la prisión de El Dueso (Cantabria) de un permiso de siete días.
Casado reivindica la política migratoria de Aznar
El líder del PP, Pablo Casado, ha defendido este lunes una política de inmigración "realista" y "no buenista" y ha replicado a quienes le llaman radical por sus posiciones en este tema que dicha expresión viene de la palabra "raíz" y supone "tener las cosas claras". Además, ha alabado la política migratoria en la etapa de José María Aznar.
