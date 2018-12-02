Público
Ocho incógnitas que se resolverán la noche del 2D y otras cuatro noticias que no debes perderte este domingo, 2 de diciembre de 2018

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces informado este domingo, 2 de diciembre de 2018

Los candidatos a la presidencia de Andalucía de los principales partidos: Susana Díaz (PSOE), Teresa Rodríguez (Adelante Andalucía), Juan Marín (Ciudadanos), y Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla (PP). EFE

'Alea iacta est': ocho incógnitas que se resolverán la noche del 2D

Los comicios resolverán si Andalucía entra en un nuevo escenario político o se mantiene uno más tradicional y dirimen si la ultraderecha regresa con rostro propio a las instituciones

La lucha global contra el cambio climático enfrenta su última cita crucial

La 24 cumbre del clima de la ONU arranca en Katowice (Polonia) con el reto de cerrar un reglamento para el Acuerdo de París y conseguir mayor ambición en los compromisos climáticos a un año de que el pacto entre en vigor.

Las protestas de los chalecos amarillos: gases lacrimógenos, disturbios y 129 detenidos

El Ejecutivo insta al dialogo y advierte que no dará marcha atrás en su decisión de subir los impuestos a los carburantes.

El acceso a tratamiento, un diagnóstico oportuno y combatir estigma: los desafíos en la lucha contra el VIH

Las mujeres representan aproximadamente la mitad de los adultos infectados y el VIH es la principal causa de muerte entre las mujeres en edad reproductiva.

Juego de Tronos, Star Wars y el hombre que susurraba a las vacas: el guión de la campaña

La campaña andaluza ha dejado momentos inconfundibles como Teresa Rodríguez haciendo metáforas con dragones o el candidato del PP, Juanma Moreno, pidiendo el voto a una vaca.

