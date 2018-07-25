Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces informado este miércoles, 25 de julio de 2018.
74 muertos y 187 heridos en la ola de incendios que arrasa Grecia
La costa al noreste de Atenas está cercada por las llamas. El Gobierno declara el estado de emergencia. Hay 187 heridos y un número indeterminado de desaparecidos. Las autoridades griegas temen que pueda haber más víctimas mortales.
Guía para observar la 'luna de sangre', el eclipse lunar más largo del siglo
Cuando salga la luna este viernes la veremos de un color rojizo, una ‘luna de sangre’. Debido a que nuestro satélite cruza la sombra que proyecta la Tierra, el 27 de julio de 2018 se produce un eclipse total de Luna, el más largo del siglo XXI, con una duración de 103 minutos en la fase de totalidad. El espectáculo se podrá disfrutar a simple vista, aunque numerosos museos, observatorios y asociaciones de astrónomos han organizado actividades paralelas.
La actriz y cantante Demi Lovato, hospitalizada por una posible sobredosis de heroína
La actriz y cantante estadounidense Demi Lovato, de 25 años, ha sido hospitalizada tras sufrir una posible sobredosis de heroína, según informa el medio norteamericano TMZ.
La Audiencia de Navarra mantiene en libertad al guardia civil de 'La Manada'
Antonio Manuel Guerrero intentó renovar el pasaporte pese a tenerlo expresamente prohibido por las medidas cautelares de la libertad condicional.
Ryanair amenaza por correo a sus empleados con "severas consecuencias" si hacen huelga
"Lo que hace esta empresa es matonismo", denuncian los sindicatos.
