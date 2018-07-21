Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces informado este domingo 22 de julio de 2018.
Casado arrasa con el 'marianismo'
Los 450 votos que saca a Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría suponen una enmienda al proyecto de Mariano Rajoy, que el nuevo presidente de los conservadores ya criticó en campaña. Casado afirma que el PP "ha vuelto", que contará con Rajoy, pero también con José María Aznar, y promete "enarbolar los principios" conservadores "de siempre".
Santamaría se suma al desprecio a la Memoria Histórica
La izquierda se empeña en retomar "debates del siglo pasado" y promueve "divisiones que ya no existen", según la candidata del PP, que hasta ahora se había mostrado más moderada ante esta cuestión. La corrupción de Gürtel le ha costado el Gobierno al PP, pero hoy los candidatos a liderarlo evitan cualquier aproximación a la autocrítica.
Casado premia a exministros reprobados por el Congreso
Dolors Montserrat (Sanidad), Juan Ignacio Zoido (Interior) y Rafael Catalá (Justicia) apoyaron a Cospedal en la primera vuelta de las primarias. Además de estos, el nuevo líder del PP incluye a un cuarto apoyo de la ex secretaria general de la formación conservadora: Isabel García-Tejerina (Agricultura).
El último testigo ante el "silencio cómplice de Europa"
Proactiva Open Arms ha denunciado en Palma al capitán de la patrullera libia y al del buque que dejó en medio del mar la barca con tres inmigrantes -dos de los cuales murieron-, por homicidio imprudente y omisión de socorro.
Juan Marín (Cs): "Podría haber entendimiento con el PP"
Acaba de ser elegido candidato de Ciudadanos a la Presidencia de la Junta de Andalucía. En esta entrevista con 'Público', después de tres años y medio de apoyo a Susana Díaz, abre la puerta a gobernar con el PP.
