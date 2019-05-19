Público
Noticias de hoy El papel de Vox en el Congreso (mucho ruido, pocas leyes) y otras 5 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, domingo 19 de mayo de 2019

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces informado este domingo 19 de mayo de 2019.

El líder de Vox Santiago Abascal (c), posa en la entrada del Congreso junto a sus diputados electos tras presentar este viernes sus credenciales en la Cámara Baja.

El verdadero papel de Vox en el Congreso: mucho ruido, pocas leyes

La formación de ultraderecha no será determinante en la actividad legislativa de la Cámara, por lo que la estrategia del partido en la institución pasa por tratar de marcar agenda política y mediática.

Iglesias quiere un Gobierno de coalición que aplique los artículos más sociales de la Constitución

La larga espera hasta el embarazo de las mujeres con enfermedades autoinmunes

Casi 11 millones de personas sufren síndromes reumáticos y la mayoría son mujeres. Estas afecciones suelen solaparse con su edad reproductiva y condicionan su deseo de ser madres.

Todas las actuaciones de Eurovisión

No te pierdas los vídeos de las actuaciones de los concursantes en Eurovisión

Las mejores bromas y las actuaciones más vergonzantes de Eurovisión

Algunas actuaciones fueron verdaderamente raras. He aquí los mejores memes y bromas de esta edición de Eurovisión.

