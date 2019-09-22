Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Noticias de hoy El partido de Errejón se presentará a las elecciones y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, lunes 23 de septiembre de 2019

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces bien informado este lunes 23 de septiembre de 2019

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Asamblea de Más Madrid en la que se decidió concurrir a las elecciones generales, aunque hasta el miércoles no se sabrá si Íñigo Errejón encabezará la candidatura. / EFE

Asamblea de Más Madrid en la que se decidió concurrir a las elecciones generales, aunque hasta el miércoles no se sabrá si Íñigo Errejón encabezará la candidatura. / EFE

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces bien informado este lunes 23 de septiembre de 2019

Más Madrid se presentará a las elecciones generales

Este miércoles se sabrá si Íñigo Errejón será el candidato electoral. El líder del partido no ha estado presente en la asamblea que ha decidido hoy "combatir el grandísimo riesgo de abstención" de la izquierda y evitar así el triunfo de las derechas.

Sánchez, Iglesias y la alianza inalcanzable

Es la segunda vez que los dos dirigentes fracasan en las negociaciones para formar Gobierno. Una historia de desconfianzas, diferencias políticas y lucha por el monopolio de la izquierda hace casi imposible el entendimiento.

El conseller de Interior de Catalunya admite un "error de comunicación" sobre el uso del gas pimienta

Buch ha reconocido que el objetivo era explicar las "herramientas" del cuerpo de los Mossos d'Esquadra para "poder separar manifestantes de signo contrario" y, sobre todo, para "aislar" a grupos violentos.

Un grupo de ciclistas rescata a un ciervo atrapado por las inundaciones provocadas por la gota fría

Los hombres se encontraban de ruta cuando se dieron cuenta que el animal tenía medio cuerpo dentro del agua y no lograba salir de ella.

Identifican en una sima los restos de Eloy Campillo, el exalcalde de barrio de Sortes

Junto al cadáver del guarda de los Picos de Europa, han aparecido los huesos de una niña de 10 o 14 años.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad