Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces bien informado este lunes 23 de septiembre de 2019
Más Madrid se presentará a las elecciones generales
Este miércoles se sabrá si Íñigo Errejón será el candidato electoral. El líder del partido no ha estado presente en la asamblea que ha decidido hoy "combatir el grandísimo riesgo de abstención" de la izquierda y evitar así el triunfo de las derechas.
Sánchez, Iglesias y la alianza inalcanzable
Es la segunda vez que los dos dirigentes fracasan en las negociaciones para formar Gobierno. Una historia de desconfianzas, diferencias políticas y lucha por el monopolio de la izquierda hace casi imposible el entendimiento.
El conseller de Interior de Catalunya admite un "error de comunicación" sobre el uso del gas pimienta
Buch ha reconocido que el objetivo era explicar las "herramientas" del cuerpo de los Mossos d'Esquadra para "poder separar manifestantes de signo contrario" y, sobre todo, para "aislar" a grupos violentos.
Un grupo de ciclistas rescata a un ciervo atrapado por las inundaciones provocadas por la gota fría
Los hombres se encontraban de ruta cuando se dieron cuenta que el animal tenía medio cuerpo dentro del agua y no lograba salir de ella.
Identifican en una sima los restos de Eloy Campillo, el exalcalde de barrio de Sortes
Junto al cadáver del guarda de los Picos de Europa, han aparecido los huesos de una niña de 10 o 14 años.
